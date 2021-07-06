Sunderland manager Lee Johnson has outlined his plans for Elliot Embleton following his successful loan spell at Blackpool last season, who were previously linked with a permanent move for the midfielder (Sun on Sunday (30.05.21).

Embleton, 22, spent the second half of last season on loan with Blackpool. He featured 21 times in League One as he played a crucial role in the Tangerines’ promotion to the Championship, having since returned to the Stadium of Light.

Neil Critchley’s side were then linked with a permanent move for Embleton but Johnson has seemingly held plans for the Englishman all along.

The club triggered a one-year extension in his deal prior to his Blackpool loan move, meaning he’s contracted to the club until next summer. But speaking to Chronicle Live, Johnson has insisted that Embleton has ‘every chance’ of landing a new, long-term contract with the club:

“The argument where Embo is concerned is that we did the right thing [by loaning him out to Blackpool], and have been almost bitten on the backside as a result with him getting promoted,” he said.

“Of course, there will be interest in him because he has had a good year, but that interest would have to come with compensation and supersede our desire to give him a new contract.

“For me, the starting point with Embo is that he has every chance to go and earn himself a long-term contract at Sunderland over the next six months, it’s as simple as that.”