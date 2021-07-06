Sheffield Wednesday have a player booked in for a medical on Friday, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Sheffield Wednesday are hoping to make a breakthrough in the transfer window later this week.

Darren Moore’s side are yet to make a signing since slipping into League One and are in need of some reinforcements to their ranks.

The Owls currently have former Chelsea defender Renedi Masumpi in on trial.

What do they need?

Sheffield Wednesday need players with experience of playing in League One. Darren Moore knows what he is doing at this level and will have potential transfer targets in mind.

They should take a look at what Hull City did in the last campaign. The Tigers’ recruitment last summer was spot on with players who had previously performed well in the third tier such as Greg Docherty, Lewie Coyle and Richard Smallwood and they went on to win the league title.

Who has been linked?

Sheffield Wednesday want midfielder Dennis Adeniran, who is a free agent after leaving Everton. He spent last season on loan in the Championship with Wycombe Wanderers and is said to have a few clubs after him right now.

St Johnstone defender Jamie McCart has also been mentioned, as reported by the Scottish Sun.

Who is having a medical on Friday?

The identity of the player is unknown at this stage but a new signing would be some positive news for Sheffield Wednesday fans if they can get it over the line.