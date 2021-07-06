Sunderland transfer target Ethan Galbraith has been pictured training with Manchester United’s first-team for pre-season, as per a report by the Manchester Evening News.

Sunderland are in the hunt for midfield reinforcements and have been linked with a move for the Premier League youngster.

The Black Cats are keeping tabs on his situation, as reported by the Sunderland Echo.

Galbraith, who is 20-years-old, is currently training with some of Manchester United’s stars ahead of the new season.

The Black Cats are hoping that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side decide to loan him out next term for more experience.

Galbraith started his career in his native Northern Ireland with spells at Glentoran, Crusaders and Linfield before moving to Old Trafford in 2017.

He has been a key player for the Red Devils’ youth sides and made his first and only senior appearance for their first-team to date in a Europa League tie against Astana in the season before last.

The Northern Ireland international didn’t make an appearance last term though.

Thoughts

The fact Galbraith is training with Manchester United’s first-team right now shows how highly-rated he is.

However, his chances of getting game time next season are very slim and a loan move away would be beneficial to his career.

Sunderland would be a good home for him and he would be guaranteed to play plenty of games for the North East club.