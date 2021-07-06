Swansea City’s hopes of re-signing Freddie Woodman on loan from Newcastle United could be dashed, with reports claiming the Magpies could use Woodman as part of a potential deal with Arsenal for midfielder Joe Willock.

Woodman, 24, spent last season on loan with Swansea City. It was his second-successive loan spell in South Wales and he ended the season with 21 clean sheets in the league, scooping the Championship’s Golden Glove award for the 2020/21 campaign.

He’s since returned to parent club Newcastle United but the Swans are keen on yet another loan for the shot-stopper, who’s hinted that he’s keen on returning to South Wales.

But now a report from Shields Gazette has cast doubt over a Championship return for Woodman. They report that the Englishman ‘could be mentioned in talks’ between Newcastle and Arsenal as Steve Bruce’s side look for a permanent deal for Willock, with Woodman having been a long-term target of the Gunners’.