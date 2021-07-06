Charlton Athletic boss Nigel Adkins has sent the following message to Jake Forster-Caskey after the midfielder signed a new contract yesterday (see tweet below).

Charlton Athletic have tied down the midfielder to a new one-year deal, with the option for a third.

Forster-Caskey, who is 27-years-old, saw his previous contract expire at the end of last month but has now agreed terms with the Addicks.

The midfielder joined the club in 2017 and has since played 111 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with 13 goals along the way.

He has told their official club website: “I’m thankful that the club have looked after me and fully supported me, I just need to put everything into the rehab now and then be excited about coming back and then helping as much as I can, when I am back.

“I feel like Charlton is a home from home, I feel very comfortable here. Obviously I know all the staff, all the players. I feel like I’m a good person to have around the place, which the gaffer feels is very important as well.”

The ex-England youth international started his career at Brighton and Hove Albion and went on to make 82 appearances for the Seagulls, as well as having loan spells away at Oxford United, MK Dons and Rotherham United.

He has found a home at the Valley and keeping him for another couple of years is a big boost for the League One side.

Forster-Caskey gives the Addicks more experience in the middle of the park and will be looking forward to many more appearances for the London club.