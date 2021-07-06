Nottingham Forest transfer target James Garner has returned to pre-season with Manchester United’s first-team, as per a report by the Manchester Evening News.

Nottingham Forest had the midfielder on loan last season and are keen to bring him back to the City Ground.

A report by The Athletic earlier in the summer suggested the Reds were ‘hopeful’ of re-signing him on loan for the next campaign.

Garner has been spotted training with Manchester United’s senior side by the Manchester Evening News and it is yet to be known what the club’s plans are for him.

The midfielder was given the green light to join Nottingham Forest in January having spent the first-half of the season with Watford.

He caught the eye for Chris Hughton’s side and scored four goals in 20 games.

Garner was born in Birkenhead but has risen up through the youth ranks with United. He has been a key player for the Red Devils at youth levels so far in his career.

He was handed his senior debut in a Premier League fixture against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in February 2019 before he was handed a new deal at Old Trafford until 2022, with the option for a further year.

Garner made his European debut for Manchester United against Partizan in October 2019 and has since played five more times in all competitions for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

He is training with some of their first-team stars right now with his immediate future up in the air.