Sheffield Wednesday have taken former Chelsea youngster Renedi Masampu on trial, Sheffield Star has revealed.

Masampu, 21, was previously on the books at Chelsea but would be released in 2019 after failing to break into the first-team fold.

Since, he’s turned out for Dulwich Hamlet but would be let go by the non-league club back in November, but now the defender is part of Sheffield Wednesday’s pre-season preparations and Yorkshire Live’s Dom Howson has revealed that he could feature in the upcoming friendly v Celtic tomorrow.

A left-back by trade, Masampu can also play in the left-wing – Darren Moore will be in need of a left-sided defender after seeing Matt Penney depart and subsequently join League One rivals Ipswich Town this summer.