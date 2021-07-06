Sunderland have joined the race for St Johnstone’s Ali McCann, as per a report by The Courier.

Sunderland are interested in luring the Scottish Premiership man to the Stadium of Light.

McCann, who is 21-years-old, is attracting plenty of interest from the Football League this summer.

Hull City, Swansea City and Stoke City are all believed to be keen on signing him, as per The Sun on Sunday (27.06.21, pg. 61).

Read: Sunderland eye former Celtic defender

McCann played a key role in St Johnstone winning the Scottish Cup and League Cup last season and they will face a battle to keep hold of him over the next couple of months.

The Northern Ireland international has spent his whole career to date on the books of the Saints and has made a total of 84 appearances for the Scottish Premiership side, chipping in with eight goals.

He also had a loan spell away at Stanraer a couple of years ago to get some experience under his belt.

Read: Sunderland eye free agent defender

Sunderland are looking to bounce back from their Play-Off disappointment from last season and are gearing up for their fourth campaign at League One level.

Lee Johnson’s side are in need of some reinforcements to their ranks and are expected to be busy over the next couple of months.

Thoughts

McCann would be a shrewd signing for the Black Cats if they were able to see off Championship competition for his signature. He is a decent age and would give them more competition and depth.