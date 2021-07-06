Ipswich Town have made Dijon midfielder Bersant Celina a ‘prime target’ this summer but could see a deal for the ex-Manchester City man hijacked by the likes of Coventry City and Hull City.

Celina, 24, is being linked with a return to England following his side’s relegation from the French Ligue 1.

Formerly of the likes of Manchester City, Swansea City and Ipswich Town during a loan spell across the 2017/18 season, TWTD report that Paul Cook is working hard on a move for the Kosovan, who is reportedly ‘open’ to a return to Portman Road.

But East Anglian Daily Times have explained how the Tractor Boys are fearful that their bid to bring Celina back to Portman Road could be ‘hijacked’ by clubs higher up in the Football League Pyramid – going on to reveal how both Coventry City and Hull City are ‘thought to be keen’, with Dutch outfit FC Twente also interested.