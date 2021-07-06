Nottingham Forest have confirmed the signing of Leeds United youngster Billy Fewster on a permanent basis.

Fewster, 17, is a product of the Leeds United youth academy. The midfielder has been part of the club’s U18 side but joins Nottingham Forest on a permanent deal, alongside Lewis Salmon from National League outfit Altrincham.

Speaking to the club after his move, Fewster – who turns 18 at the end of this month – told nottinghamforest.co.uk:

“I’m really pleased to be here and it’s a move that I’m really excited to make. Forest has a great history and reputation for developing young player and I can’t wait to get started.

“As soon as I met the coaches, I knew this was a club where I could develop as a player and push myself on.”