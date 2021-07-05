Derby County head into the pre-season with just 13 senior players on their books, after seeing a host of bodies leave at the start of this month.

Wayne Rooney doesn’t have much to look at as he takes his Derby County side into the pre-season. The Rams boss has just 13 senior names to look over and a transfer embargo to work under, meaning the club can sign players as long as there’s no transfer fees involved.

The free market then could be pivotal to Derby County this summer and one of many positions they need cover in is in front of the defence. Krystian Bielik picked up a second ACL injury in as many seasons last time round and his absence proved devastating to the Rams’ form.

His steel in the midfield made Derby County a much better side and he needs replacing, either in the long or short-term and one such midfielder who could do that is Joey Pelupessy.

The Dutchman split opinion at Sheffield Wednesday last season but fans will say the same thing about him – he’s a workhorse, and never backs out of any challenges or battles on the pitch. That’s the kind of player Derby County lacked so often last season, especially so without Bielik in the line up, and Pelupessy is also a free agent – reports yesterday though claim that he’s in talks with various clubs.

Pelupessy, 28, made 38 Championship appearances for the Owls last season and left with 104 Championship appearances to his name. No matter how contested he was among fans he was always in the managers’ plans at Hillsborough and last season was arguably his best for the club.

A decent player on the free market and one with Championship experience – Derby County could do a lot worse than snapping him up this summer.