Swansea City battled their way to the Sky Bet Championship play-off final – losing out to Brentford for Premier League promotion.

Swansea City have hit the play-off picture both seasons under boss Steve Cooper and fans will have hopes of doing so again.

For Cooper and his team, it will be a summer of restructuring before their 2021/22 campaign kicks off again in early August. That restructuring has already started.

The Swans have brought onboard forwards Joel Piroe (PSV Eindhoven) and Kyle Joseph (Wigan Athletic) as they look to go one better than last season. It is restructuring that looks about to be added to:

Understand Swansea are closing in on a deal to sign free agent Liam Walsh. The midfielder was released by Bristol City after the 2020/21 season. #Swans #bcfc — Ian Mitchelmore (@IanMitchelmore) July 5, 2021

Walsh was released by Bristol City after his deal ran out at Ashton Gate at the end of June. He’s been with the Robins since signing from Everton in January 2018.

His time at Ashton Gate saw him make 22 appearances – scoring and adding an assist as well as a goal in an EFL Cup penalty shootout loss to QPR.

He was more successful on a season-long loan at then League One side Coventry City. in 34 games for the Sky Blues, Walsh scored four goals and provided six assists.

Swansea open next season’s Championship campaign with a trip north to face Blackburn Rovers. That is on August 7 and the Swans will be hoping to have a deal for Walsh sewn up by then.

All current indications point to the fact that this could well be the case with BBC Sport also reporting that the Welsh outfit is “closing in” on a deal for midfield free-agent Walsh.