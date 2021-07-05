Huddersfield Town are looking to secure a deal for free agent goalkeeper Ethan Horvath, it has been claimed.

Huddersfield Town have been heavily linked with a move for the American international, with various outlets reporting on their interest.

Belgian news outlet Voetbal Primeur has claimed the 26-year-old shot-stopper is poised to link up with the Terriers after leaving Club Brugge, while The Sun reporter Alan Nixon has said interest is believed to be “live”.

Believe that is a live one https://t.co/aGqun63xdm — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 5, 2021

Horvath is available for nothing this summer after it was confirmed he would be leaving the Belgian side.

So far, Horvath has played in Norway and Belgium, so a move to the Championship would present a new challenge for him.

If it is Huddersfield who secure a deal, it will be interesting to see how he fares with Carlos Corberan’s men.

As it stands, the Terriers have Ryan Schofield and Lee Nicholls available as options in between the sticks, so it makes sense for another shot-stopper to come in and add more depth and competition.

21-year-old Schofield was the number one for much of last season. It awaits to be seen where Horvath would fit into the pecking order should he complete a move.

The Colorado-born ‘keeper kept 19 clean sheets in 54 games for Molde, spending three-and-a-half years with the club.

He then switched to Club Brugge, where he played 64 times before his departure. In the process, he helped keep 21 clean sheets for the club.