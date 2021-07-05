West Brom manager Valerien Ismael has hinted that Matheus Pereira could leave the club this summer – the Brazilian playmaker has been linked with a number of clubs including both Aston Villa and Leeds United.

Pereira, 25, is the target of a number of Premier League clubs going into this summer transfer window.

The West Brom man who scored 11 goals and assisted six in the Premier League last season became the target of Leeds United soon after the end of the last season, in which the Baggies were relegated.

The likes of Aston Villa, Norwich City, Leicester City and West Ham have all been linked with the midfielder as well. Now though, speaking to the press today, new West Brom manager Ismael has admitted that Pereira along with in-demand goalkeeper Sam Johnstone could depart this summer.

“It’s not a secret that Sam Johnstone and Matheus Pereira can maybe leave the club,” he told Express and Star. “It’s my expectation that they (will) leave.

“But I don’t need the best players, I need the right players for the position. Even if they leave we will find the solution or we will reinvest the money.