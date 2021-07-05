Port Vale have signed Jamie Proctor on a free transfer, as announced by their official club website.

Port Vale have brought in the striker on an initial one-year contract.

Proctor, who is 29-years-old, was released by Rotherham United at the end of last season.

He spent the second-half of the last campaign on loan at Wigan Athletic and helped the Latics survive in League One.

Read: Former Wigan Athletic man on trial with Doncaster Rovers

Port Vale boss Darrell Clarke has said: “Jamie ticks the boxes for the attributes of the type of player that I want in the squad.

“He’s going to give us different options for our frontline and he has good knowledge of the league we are in – as well as valuable experience in the leagues above too.”

Proctor has spent the past four years on the books at Rotherham but only made 29 appearances for the Millers altogether.

The Yorkshire club loaned him out to Scunthorpe United, AFC Fylde and Newport County as well as Wigan during his time at the New York Stadium.

Read: Bristol City still want Rotherham United man

Proctor is experienced in the Football League and has racked up over 300 games in his career to date, scoring 52 goals.

The well-travelled striker has also played for the likes of Preston North End, Crawley Town, Fleetwood Town, Bradford City and Bolton Wanderers in the past.

He will now be looking forward to a new chapter at Port Vale now and will give the League Two side more competition and depth in attacking areas.