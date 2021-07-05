Nottingham Forest are close to signing goalkeeper Joe Watkins after his exit from Charlton Athletic, as per a report by Nottinghamshire Live.

Nottingham Forest are poised to bring in the youngster after his release by Charlton Athletic.

Watkins, who is 18-years-old, wasn’t offered a professional contract by the Addicks at the end of last season and has become available.

Forest are now swooping in to sign him to bolster their Under-23s side for the next campaign.

Charlton academy manager Steve Avory has told their official club website: “There were four scholars that I had to inform that they were not going to be offered a pro contract.

“I’m delighted that two of those have got contracts elsewhere – Harry Beadle at Colchester and Joe Watkins at Nottingham Forest. We’ll certainly be trying to help the other two lads as well.”

Nottingham Forest have identified him as a replacement for George Shelvey, who they have recently loaned out to League Two side Mansfield Town to get some first-team experience under his belt.

Watkins has risen up through the academy with Charlton but will now be looking to forge himself a future at the City Ground.

Releasing the youngster will have been a tough decision for the Addicks to make but they will be pleased to see him find a new club so quickly.

The Addicks have handed a new deal to young stopper Nathan Harvey today and he will be eager to break into the first-team picture over the couple of years.