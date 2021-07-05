Ipswich Town are interested in signing UD Almeria winger Arvin Appiah, TWTD has claimed.

Ipswich Town transfer speculation is rife this summer, with manager Paul Cook looking to make his mark on the squad at Portman Road.

Six players have already completed moves to the League One side this summer. A host of names continue to be linked with the Tractor Boys too, including Matt Crooks, Benjamin Siegrist and more.

Now, fresh reports have emerged linking Ipswich with another new player.

As per a report from TWTD, Cook is now considering a move for young English winger Arvin Appiah.

The 20-year-old attacker is currently plying his trade in Spain with LaLiga 2 side UD Almeria. The youngster joined the club back in 2019 from Nottingham Forest, moving in a hefty £8m deal.

However, having struggled to make an impact, the Almeria man is being linked with a move back to England.

Ipswich Town are reportedly looking to offer Appiah a route back to the EFL. The report states a move away from the club looks likely this summer, but it remains unknown as to whether a deal would be temporary or permanent.

Appiah made his breakthrough into senior football with Nottingham Forest in 2019. He netted once in eight outings for the City Ground club’s senior side, attracting plenty of interest at the time.

Since joining Almeria, the recent England youth international has managed two goals in 28 appearances, spending time on loan with CD Lugo last season.