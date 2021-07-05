Ipswich Town have had another bid for Rotherham United midfielder Matt Crooks rejected, as per the Rotherham Advertiser.

Ipswich Town are in the market for further reinforcements after an already busy transfer window.

Paul Cook has recruited six players so far, but has been unable to prize Matt Crooks away from Rotherham United. The Tractor Boys have already seen one bid rejected for him as the Millers battle to keep their star man.

Now, it has emerged that Ipswich have failed with another bid for the 27-year-old.

The Rotherham Advertiser has said a bid of between £500,000 and £600,000 has been knocked back by Rotherham.

Millers boss Paul Warne moved to comment on the growing interest in Crooks, stating that the bids coming in are not sufficient. Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“It isn’t sufficient. You’re not going to sell one of your best assets to a League One rival unless it’s for a significant amount of money.

“I don’t regard, say, £600,000 for Crooks as a significant amount of money, not for a player of his talent.”

With Warne letting Rotherham’s stance known, it will be interesting to see if Ipswich Town look to return with another offer for the Leeds-born midfielder.

The interest in Crooks comes after the Rotherham United star enjoyed an impressive 2020/21 campaign.

Despite the club’s relegation, the midfielder stood out, netting seven goals and providing three assists. Crooks featured in a range of roles, playing in central midfield, defensive midfield, attacking midfield and even as a centre-forward.

The versatile ace has been with Rotherham since January 2019, joining from Northampton Town for an undisclosed fee. He has played 97 times for the club since, scoring 21 goals and laying on seven assists.