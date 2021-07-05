Recent Blackburn Rovers and Bolton Wanderers trialist Liam Coyle has completed a move to Accrington Stanley, it has been confirmed.

Following the expiry of his contract with Premier League side Liverpool, young midfielder Liam Coyle has been on the hunt for a new club.

Reports emerged earlier this summer revealing the 21-year-old has spent time on trial with Championship outfit Blackburn Rovers and League One new boys Bolton Wanderers recently.

However, it has now been confirmed that Accrington Stanley have snapped up the Northern Irishman.

Stanley confirmed the deal on their official club website on Monday, bringing Coyle in on a free transfer.

The midfield prodigy has put pen to paper on a one-year deal with the club, keeping him at the Wham Stadium until summer 2022.

Despite his favoured position being in defensive midfield, Coyle has already shown his versatility to John Coleman. The recently released Liverpool ace played at right wing-back in a pre-season friendly for Stanley, playing the first half of a 3-0 win over Clitheroe.

Now, with a move secured, Coyle will be looking to show Blackburn and Bolton what they missed out on in opting against offering him a deal.

The Liverpool-born youngster never played for the Anfield club’s senior side before his departure.

However, he featured heavily for their U18s and U23s. Coyle notched up 34 appearances for the former and 14 for the latter, netting three goals in the process.