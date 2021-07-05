Doncaster Rovers have signed Matt Smith on loan from Arsenal, as announced by their official club website.

Doncaster Rovers have brought in the midfielder on a season-long loan.

Smith, who is 20-years-old, spent the last campaign on loan at Swindon Town and Charlton Athletic respectively.

He is now back in League One and will give Richie Wellens’ side more competition and depth in midfield.

Smith has become Doncaster’s fifth signing of the summer behind Ben Close, Kyle Knoyle, Ro-Shaun Williams and Tommy Rowe.

The Harlow-born midfielder joined Arsenal at the age of seven and has risen up through the youth ranks of the London club.

He has never made a senior appearance for the Gunners and was given the green light to leave on loan for the first time last summer when Swindon Town came calling.

Smith went on to become a key player for the Robins and enjoyed his time at the County Ground. He made 27 appearances for the Wiltshire club but was recalled by Arsenal in January.

He was then shipped out to Charlton Athletic for the remainder of last season but struggled for game time with the Addicks.

The youngster played just eight times during his time at the Valley before returning to Arsenal.

Smith will now be lining up against Charlton next term with Doncaster and will be hoping for more game time in Yorkshire.