Blackburn Rovers and Swansea City are keeping tabs on Dinamo Zagreb midfielder Robbie Burton, Lancs Live has reported.

Robbie Burton swapped England for Croatia in February of last year, leaving Arsenal to link up with Dinamo Zagreb.

The young midfielder put pen to paper on a five-year deal with the Croatian giants last year, but reports have now emerged claiming that the Wales youth international could be returning to England a little over a year after his departure.

As per Lancs Live, Championship duo Blackburn Rovers and Swansea City are both keeping tabs on Burton’s situation.

The 21-year-old could be sent out on loan ahead of the 2021/22 campaign after struggling to nail down a starting spot. Across all competitions, the former Arsenal prodigy featured 17 times for the club’s senior side.

He mainly featured as a defensive midfielder for Damir Krznar’s side. However, he did operate further forward at times, also appearing in central midfield and as an attacking midfielder.

With Zagreb reportedly ready to sanction a loan departure, it will be interesting to see how the situation pans out.

Rovers and the Swans are not the only sides eyeing up Burton, however. The report states that Burton’s situation has attracted attention from a number of Championship clubs.

The Gravesend-born youngster left Arsenal without featuring for their senior side but impressed for their U23s and U18s. Burton notched up a combined total of 65 appearances for the two sides, netting 10 goals.