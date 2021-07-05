Portsmouth are set to bring free agent midfielder Madger Gomes in on trial, The News has claimed.

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley is looking to make his mark on the squad at Fratton Park this summer in his first window in charge of the club.

So far, Pompey have made five new additions. Liam Vincent, Ryan Tunnicliffe, Shaun Williams, Gavin Bazunu and Clark Robertson have all linked up with the League One side ahead of next season.

Now, reports have emerged claiming Portsmouth will be casting their eye over another potential addition.

According to The News, Pompey are poised to bring midfielder Madger Gomes in on trial.

The Spaniard is available for nothing after if was confirmed that Doncaster Rovers would not be extending his contract at the end of last season.

Gomes departed the Keepmoat Stadium earlier this summer having struggled to nail down a spot in the starting 11.

He featured 26 times across all competitions, netting four times last season. However, much of his game time came off the bench, making 12 substitute appearances.

With a Portsmouth trial on the horizon, the Guinea-Bissau-born midfielder will be hoping to make a good impression and earn a deal.

Gomes moved to England in 2014, linking up with Liverpool’s U18s from Villareal. He never played for the club’s senior side but managed 20 appearances for their U23s before leaving for Leeds United.

The former Spain youth international struggled for senior game time at Elland Road. Gomes played twice for the Whites before leaving to return to Spain just a year later.