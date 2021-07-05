Fulham left-back Antonee Robinson is attracting further Premier League interest, with Football Insider claiming Wolves are now keen.

Fulham’s new boss Marco Silva will be looking to make his mark on the squad before embarking on the 2021/22 campaign.

One of the biggest tasks he may face is keeping a hold of the Cottagers’ key players. Left-back Antonee Robinson is among those being linked with a move away, with Manchester City recently said keen.

Now, reports have emerged claiming another side is eyeing up the American defender.

As per a report from Football Insider, Wolves are now sizing up a move for Robinson this summer.

Wolves, who are also under new management, are reportedly looking to add another left-back to their ranks this summer. New boss Bruno Lage is set to offload Ruben Vinagre, opening the door for another left-sided defender to move to Molineux.

Robinson is said to be valued at £10m by Fulham, so it will be interesting to see if anyone conjures up the money to prize him away from the club this summer.

The former Everton and Wigan Athletic man made a good impression despite Fulham’s struggles last season.

He held down a starting role at left-back for much of the season, Under Scott Parker, he played 32 times across all competitions, also featuring further forward at left-midfield on occasion.

Fulham only brought the 23-year-old in last summer, snapping him up in a bargain £2m deal.

However, with Premier League interest growing, it will be interesting to see if Robinson is on the move once again this summer.