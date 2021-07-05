Sutton United have secured the signing of free agent winger Enzio Boldewijn, Football League World has claimed.

Sutton United are preparing to embark on the 2021/22 campaign, in which they will be playing in the Football League for the first time in their history.

So far, Matt Gray has added four new faces to his ranks. Joe Kizzi, Ricky Korboa, Donovan Wilson and Alistair Smith have all completed moves to Gander Green Lane this summer.

Now, it has been claimed signing number five is also done and dusted.

As per a report from Football League World, Sutton United have snapped up winger Enzio Boldewijn on a free transfer.

The 28-year-old winger is available for nothing this summer after it was confirmed that he would be leaving Notts County.

Boldewijn’s departure brings an end to his three-year stay at Meadow Lane. He was a first fan favourite with the Magpies but has now moved on to take on a new challenge.

With Notts County, the Dutch attacker played 121 times across all competitions, chipping in with 21 goals and four assists in the process.

His arrival adds a good amount of League Two experience to Gray’s ranks. Boldewijn has made over 400 career appearances, playing 127 times in the fourt-tier.

Boldewijn first came to England back in 2016, signing for Crawley Town.

He went on to spend two years with the Red Devils before leaving for Notts County, chipping in with 30 goal contributions in 100 games (16 goals, 14 assists).