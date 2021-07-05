Leyton Orient are keen on Cheltenham Town striker Alfie May, as per a report by Gloucestershire Live.

Leyton Orient have identified him as a potential summer addition.

May, who is 27-years-old, scored 12 goals in all competitions last season and was Cheltenham’s top scorer as they won promotion to League One.

Orient want to lure him back into League Two but are yet to meet the Robins’ valuation.



May was a key reason behind Michael Duff’s side getting promoted last term and they will only offload him if his price tag is met.

The attacker moved to the Gloucestershire outfit in January 2020 and has since scored 18 goals in 66 games altogether.

May started his career in non-league with spells with the likes of Billericay Town, Erith & Belvedere and Hythe Town before getting a move to the Football League with Doncaster Rovers in 2017.

He enjoyed his time at the Keepmoat Stadium and helped Donny win promotion to the third tier in his first season.

May managed 23 goals in 117 matches for the Yorkshire club before moving to Cheltenham.

Leyton Orient have so far managed to sign Darren Pratley, Omar Beckles, Connor Wood, Paul Smyth and Aaron Drinan but want more signings.

Their new boss Kenny Jackett is looking to make his side a force to be reckoned with in League Two next season and wants May to further boost his attacking options.