Huddersfield Town midfielder Lewis O’Brien’s agent, Kevin Sharp, has said he is “unaware” of interest from Leeds United in his client.

Huddersfield Town academy graduate Lewis O’Brien has attracted plenty of attention ahead of next season.

The promising midfielder has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League after an impressive 2020/21 campaign. The likes of Newcastle United, Burnley, and most recently, Leeds United, have all been said keen on the 22-year-old.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side were credited with interest in the former Bradford City loan man at the weekend. However, fresh insight has emerged amid claims of the Whites’ interest.

Kevin Sharp, former Leeds United player and O’Brien’s agent, has moved to dismiss the Premier League side’s rumoured interest in the midfielder.

As quoted by LUFCFANZONE, Sharp said:

“I’m unaware of any interest from Leeds”.

“Many other clubs have expressed an interest in Lewis, but I’ve not heard anything from LUFC.”

With Bielsa’s side seemingly yet to register their interest in O’Brien, it will be interesting to see if they look to firm up their pursuit with an approach in the coming weeks and months.

The Colchester-born midfielder has become a key player for the Terriers since breaking into the senior side.

Across all competitions, O’Brien has played 81 times for Huddersfield Town. In the process, he has chipped in with five goals and seven assists, featuring in a range of roles in midfield.

While centre midfield is his usual role, the Championship starlet has operated out on the wing, and as an attacking midfielder or defensive midfielder on occasion.