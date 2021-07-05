Charlton Athletic are in the hunt for a new centre-back to bolster their defensive options.

Charlton Athletic should look at bringing back Akin Famewo from Norwich City in some capacity.

The defender’s game time with the Canaries will be limited in the Premier League and they may be open to letting him leave again.

Famewo, who is 22-years-old, made 22 appearances for the Addicks in all competitions last season.

Read: Charlton Athletic sign striker from Sheffield United

Loan or permanent?

He still has a few years left on his contract at Carrow Road but he has played just once for their first-team since moving to Carrow Road in 2019 from Luton Town.

Daniel Farke’s side might look to sell him as he can’t really be considered as a young prospect at 22 any more.

His availability would no doubt alert Charlton but it remains to be seen whether they would be willing to fork out a transfer fee for him – it would depend on what they wanted.

Read: Charlton Athletic goalkeeper signs new contract

Ideal signing

Famewo is ready-made for Nigel Adkins’ side. He’s a decent age, put in some sturdy performances last season and knows the club already.

Anyone else out there?

Cheltenham Town’s Will Boyle is a name that has been thrown around on social media in regards to a move to the Valley.

Other players Charlton could look at are St Johnstone duo Liam McCart and Jason Kerr, both of who helped their side win the Scottish Cup and League Cup last season and are causing a bit of a stir in the Football League right now.

They would both be decent options and it wouldn’t be a surprise to me if they were on the Addicks’ radar.

Famewo should be number one of their transfer wish list right now though and bringing him back to London would be a shrewd bit of business if they managed to do it.