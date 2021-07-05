Middlesbrough defender Hayden Coulson is set to be the subject of a loan bid from League One side Ipswich Town, according to The East Anglian Times.

Middlesbrough are set to overhaul their squad this summer and Coulson is believed to not be in the plans of manager Neil Warnock.

The 23-year-old was a regular under previous boss Jonathan Woodgate but since Warnock’s arrival he has found his playing time limited. Despite being extremely versatile and being able to play a plethora of positions, several other players are ahead of him in the pecking order.

His preferred left-back role is currently occupied by Marc Bola; further forwards at left-midfield the likes of Sammy Ameobi, Duncan Watmore, and Marcus Browne are presumably ahead of Coulson, whilst they are still looking for more wingers this transfer window.

This means Coulson will likely be seen as surplus to requirements this coming season and League One side Ipswich Town are preparing a loan bid to bring him to Portman Road.

The Tractorboys released Stephen Ward this month and there are rumours circulating that Myles Kenlock could also depart, meaning they are in the market for a new left-back. Coulson could certainly fill the void left by the duo’s potential exits.

They did already sign Matt Penney from Sheffield Wednesday, but Coulson could provide extra competition in that position as Ipswich look to mount a promotion charge.

Middlesbrough have recently acquired the services of veteran full-back Lee Peltier, who will likely provide cover for Bola at left-back if Coulson was to leave.