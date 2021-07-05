Colchester United are interested in reuniting with Port Vale striker Theo Robinson, Gazette News has claimed.

Colchester United have already made seven additions ahead of the 2021/22 season.

Manager Hayden Mullins will be looking to improve on last season’s disappointing 20th place finish.

New arrivals Luke Chambers, Cole Skuse, Freddie Sears, Alan Judge, Frank Nouble, Luke Hannant and Cameron Coxe will be hoping to have a strong impact on proceedings.

Now, fresh transfer claims have emerged regarding a potential eighth signing.

As per Gazette News, Colchester United have now set their sights on reuniting with striker Theo Robinson. The former U’s striker is said to be on Mullins’ radar as he looks to bolster his attacking ranks.

Robinson currently has one year remaining on his contract with League Two rivals Port Vale. Manager Darrell Clarke is willing to offload the former Jamaica international this summer and Colchester are now “keeping tabs” on his situation.

The 32-year-old previously spent time on loan with the club during the 2019/20 campaign. In 34 outings, the Birmingham-born attacker managed 12 goals and four assists.

With Colchester sizing up a swoop, it will be interesting to see if the reports materialise into anything ahead of next season.

Robinson has a vast amount of Football League experience, making over 500 career experiences. He has played 116 times in League Two, netting 34 goals and providing 16 assists in the process.

The attacker also has experience on the international stage. He has made seven appearances for Jamaica’s national side, last playing for the Reggae Boyz back in 2013.