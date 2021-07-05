QPR are ‘set to complete’ a deal to sign ex-Fulham goalkeeper Jordan Archer following his release from Middlesbrough, reports West London Sport.

Archer, 28, will ‘join the squad in the coming days’ after QPR have decided to go through with a deal to sign the free agent.

Mark Warburton has been in the market for a back-up goalkeeper having seen Joe Lumley head to Middlesbrough after seeing out his QPR contract, with Liam Kelly now closing in on his permanent move to Motherwell.

The Scottish international joined up with Middlesbrough on a short-term deal last January. He’d go on to feature four times in the Championship for Neil Warnock’s side before finding himself on the free market once again.

He’s best known for his time at Millwall where he made 166 appearances in all competitions between 2015 and 2019, having spent time with Fulham 2019/20 season – he wouldn’t make an appearance for the club though.