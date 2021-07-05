Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock has spoken out about their recent transfer activity in an interview with The Northern Echo.

Middlesbrough have added Joe Lumley from Queens Park Rangers, Sammy Ameobi from Nottingham Forest and Lee Peltier from West Bromwich Albion on free transfers already this summer. Whilst Uche Ikpeazu has signed from Wycombe Wanderers for a fee believed to be in the region of £750,000.

But the Teessiders are not done there.

Middlesbrough allowed several first-team regulars to depart the club this summer with the likes of Britt Assombalonga and Ashley Fletcher having left at the end of their current deals. Elsewhere on the pitch wingers Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and Marvin Johnson also left the Riverside.

These are the priority positions for manager Neil Warnock to find replacements for. Ameobi and Ikpeazu will provide forward options, but they will be looking for more.

The Boro boss confirmed he is still hoping to add more players to his squad in the coming weeks before the transfer window slams shut.

“There’s been all sorts happening,” he said.

“Although I’ve been at home we’ve worked really hard behind the scenes to get players in. I know the fans are always looking for star signings but I just look at what we’ve got.

“The financial situation at the club, you can’t expect us to splash all the money everywhere so we’ve got to get value for money.

“I’m hoping to get at least four or five, definitely four before the season starts.”

Middlesbrough have been linked to several players since the back end of last season. Now with contracts having expired on 1st July, the club will be looking to the free agent market to make some shrewd signings for a cut price.

Junior Hoilett, Yannick Bolasie, Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, Famara Diedhiou all fall into that category and have been interesting Middlesbrough in recent weeks and months.

However, with the recent departure of midfielder George Saville freeing up some funds, Boro could yet spend some money to bring in the sorts of players Warnock feels would benefit them.