Sheffield United’s Sander Berge is ‘keen to stay in England’, but none of the linked clubs in England have ‘followed up’ their interest, claims a report Football League World.

Berge, 23, has been linked with a host of clubs going into this summer. All of Arsenal, Aston Villa, Everton and Napoli have been linked with the Norwegian midfielder after Sheffield United’s relegation from the Premier League last season.

But Football League World now claim that Berge is ‘keen’ to stay in England amid reported interest from elsewhere in Europe, going on to reveal that ‘none of the previously-interested English clubs have followed up their interest with formal bids as of yet’ with Slavisa Jokanovic hoping to keep Berge at Bramall Lane.

Birmingham Live claimed earlier in the summer that Villa ‘could yet’ challenge Arsenal for the signing of Berge. Since, differing reports have emerged about his exact price tag – it was previously thought that Berge has a staggering £35million release clause though after the Blades’ relegation, but this is said to have come down to little over £10million as per a relegation clause in his contract.

Thoughts?

As much as Jokanovic wants to keep Berge at Sheffield United this summer, it’d be very difficult for him to do so if a bid comes in from the Premier League.

Both Arsenal and Villa might be alerted to this emerging report and they could yet take their interest further in the knowledge that Berge wants to remain in England.

Sheffield United then could face a potential bidding war for the player and they’ll be hoping to get a figure well above this supposed £10million fee.