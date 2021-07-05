Spanish outfit Sporting Gijon have ‘identified’ Birmingham City’s Francisco Villalba as a potential summer signing.

‘Several outlets in Spain’ (via Birmingham Live) have outed Villalba, 23, as a potential summer signing. The Spaniard spent last season on loan with Almeria in Spain’s Segunda division and would feature 30 times in the league, scoring three and assisting as many.

Now though, reports claim that Gijon could bring him back to Spain with Birmingham Live reporting that Lee Bowyer’s side are open to loaning him out – he has one year left on his St Andrew’s deal

Villalba joined Blues from Valencia ahead of the 2019/20 season. He’d go on to feature 17 times in the Championship in what was his first season in English football, but would find himself loaned out midway through the campaign.

He joined Almeria on a short-term loan deal before heading back to the club for the entirety of last season.

Birmingham City meanwhile went on to claim 18th-place in the Championship table after a turbulent season, first under Aitor Karanka but finishing with former Charlton Athletic boss Bowyer at the helm.