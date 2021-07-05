Luton Town loanee from last season Sam Nombe has signed for Exeter City, as announced by their official club website.

Exeter City have snapped him up on a three-year deal from MK Dons.

Nombe, who is 22-years-old, has been given the number 10 shirt by the Grecians.

He spent last term on loan in the Championship at Luton but has been allowed to leave parent club MK Dons after falling out-of-favour under Russell Martin.

Exeter boss Matt Taylor has said: “Sam is our first big signing of this recruitment window and one we’ve worked really hard on the last few weeks when we heard he was available.

“He’s a player we are hopeful will really come on and affect the team. Anyone that has seen him play will know there is a raw talent there and we’ve got to add certain aspects and layers to his game to help him move towards the finished article.”

Nombe was given the green light to join Luton in October last year on loan with the view to a permanent deal. However, he struggled to make an impact at Kenilworth Road and failed to find the net in 12 appearances.

The Croydon-born forward joined MK Dons at the age of 11 and has since risen up through their youth ranks.

He made his senior debut in a League Cup game against Forest Green Rovers in August 2017 and has since made 40 more appearances for the Dons, chipping in with six goals in all competitions.

He has also spent time away on loan in non-league at Oxford City and Maidenhead in the past to gain experience.

Exeter have signed him and he will be looking forward to next season in League Two.