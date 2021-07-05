Charlton Athletic have signed youngster Ryan Viggars from Sheffield United, as announced by their official club website.

Charlton Athletic have handed a two-year contract to the striker.

Viggars, who is 18-years-old, has had a couple of trials with the Addicks over recent times and they have decided to bring him in on a permanent basis now.

The teenager is expected to link up with their Under-23s side for next season and is a name for Charlton fans to keep an eye out for.

Read: Charlton Athletic goalkeeper signs new contract

Academy manager Steve Avory has said: “We got Ryan down here in two spells – one with the U23s and latterly with the U18s. His very last game on trial was at Wigan up there in the league, and we won 4-3 with 10 men that day.

“Ryan had to lead the frontline for 60 minutes in that 4-3 win and made a very good impression that day and that convinced me and Anthony [Hayes] that we should take the opportunity to offer him a contract.”

He added: “He’s a very robust individual, a very mature lad as well, I like his personality, very strong, I think his hold up play is good, the way he links in with other players. He has scored goals regularly for Sheffield United – I’ve witnessed that.

“I think he’s capable in that respect in the box in particular, so I’m looking forward to him coming in and developing under Anthony in the U23s.”

Read: Reporter delivers update on Charlton Athletic’s pursuit of a new centre-back

Viggars can either play on the wing and up front and has been a regular for Sheffield United at youth levels. He has also represented Wales at Under-18s level.

Charlton have also tied up deals for Nathan Harness, Nathan Harvey, Johl Powell, Ben Dempsey, James Vennings and Charles Clayden, whilst one-year options for Billy French, Lucas Ness, Wassim Aouachria and Hady Ghandour have all been exercised.

Nigel Adkins has proven to give young players a chance at his previous clubs and some of these players will be seen in and around the first-team next season.