Charlton Athletic snap up striker Ryan Viggars from Sheffield United
Charlton Athletic have signed youngster Ryan Viggars from Sheffield United, as announced by their official club website.
Charlton Athletic have handed a two-year contract to the striker.
Viggars, who is 18-years-old, has had a couple of trials with the Addicks over recent times and they have decided to bring him in on a permanent basis now.
The teenager is expected to link up with their Under-23s side for next season and is a name for Charlton fans to keep an eye out for.
Academy manager Steve Avory has said: “We got Ryan down here in two spells – one with the U23s and latterly with the U18s. His very last game on trial was at Wigan up there in the league, and we won 4-3 with 10 men that day.
“Ryan had to lead the frontline for 60 minutes in that 4-3 win and made a very good impression that day and that convinced me and Anthony [Hayes] that we should take the opportunity to offer him a contract.”
He added: “He’s a very robust individual, a very mature lad as well, I like his personality, very strong, I think his hold up play is good, the way he links in with other players. He has scored goals regularly for Sheffield United – I’ve witnessed that.
“I think he’s capable in that respect in the box in particular, so I’m looking forward to him coming in and developing under Anthony in the U23s.”
Viggars can either play on the wing and up front and has been a regular for Sheffield United at youth levels. He has also represented Wales at Under-18s level.
Charlton have also tied up deals for Nathan Harness, Nathan Harvey, Johl Powell, Ben Dempsey, James Vennings and Charles Clayden, whilst one-year options for Billy French, Lucas Ness, Wassim Aouachria and Hady Ghandour have all been exercised.
Nigel Adkins has proven to give young players a chance at his previous clubs and some of these players will be seen in and around the first-team next season.