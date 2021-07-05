Sheffield Wednesday have paid outstanding wages to those who left following contract expirations at the end of last month, reports Alan Nixon.

Sheffield Wednesday have been scrambling to sort wages over the past few months as they gear up for League One. The club and owner Dejphon Chansiri have come under scathing criticism for the state of their finances and at one point, some of their playing staff considered walking out.

But after a bulk of unpaid wages were paid last month, The Sun reporter Nixon now reports that ‘payments to players who left are now sorted’, tweeting this morning:

Sheff Wed. Payments to players who left are now sorted. That should help massively … — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 5, 2021

For Sheffield Wednesday and Darren Moore, this can only be positive. With those departed players now paid they can fully focus on the task at hand which is rebuilding the squad in time for their upcoming League One campaign.

Moore has plenty of positions to fill in his start line up and time is quickly ticking away for him to that.

The League One roster for the upcoming season is looking highly competitive and if Sheffield Wednesday want to compete then they’ll have to get to working the transfer market ASAP – that can now be the focus after wages have been finalised.

Nixon’s update brings an end to one of the sagas that have beset the club over recent months and fans can take pride in that at least.