Sunderland’s Denver Hume has recently left the club following the expiry of his contract – would he be a good fit for QPR?

Hume, 22, is a product of the Sunderland youth academy. He’s so far racked up 76 first-team appearances for the Black Cats in all competitions but saw his contract expire at the end of last month, and is now officially a free agent.

Sunderland Echo report that Hume has a contract offer on the table from the club but they remain unaware of his next step. With the left-back seemingly considering his future, he could make for a keen recruit at QPR, for whom the left-back position has been a problematic one in recent seasons.

The 22-year-old has become a favourite among fans – he’s a competent left-back for his age and his injury in the second half of last season proved just how important he is to the side.

For Mark Warburton at QPR, he split the left-back role between Niko Hamalainen and Lee Wallace last season – Wallace has proved a contested name in the past but had a really good season last time round, being rewarded with a year extension to his deal which was set to expire this summer, and with Hamalainen splitting opinion.

The Finnish international has been with the club for some years now but is yet to make his mark on the first-team and so a left-back could be recruited in this summer window.

Hume has all the qualities of a modern full-back and for QPR, signing Hume on a free would be a really keen addition and at 22, he could become the natural successor for Wallace in that position.