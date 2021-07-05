Huddersfield Town midfielder Lewis O’Brien is attracting some serious Premier League interest going into the summer, and here we take a deeper look into the move.

O’Brien, 22, has just capped another impressive season with Huddersfield Town in the Championship. The Englishman featured 42 times in the Championship, scoring three and assisting as many as his side finished in an uninspiring 20th-place.

Newcastle United have held a long-term interest in the youngster but yesterday, reports from The Sun on Sunday (04.07.21, pg. 60) backed Leeds United to make a summer move.

What is O’Brien’s reported price tag?

A report from The Sun in April quoted O’Brien is being available for as little as £4million this summer.

That figure seems extremely low for a player with his potential but that could just be a low-ball estimate, with the price no doubt set to increase should Leeds’ interest be taken further.

What are O’Brien’s reported wages at Huddersfield?

According to Salary Sport, O’Brien earns as little as £3,000-a-week.

What can O’Brien offer to either Leeds or Newcastle?

O’Brien is a midfield enforcer – he often sits in front of the defence for the Terriers but is versatile enough to play on either side of a defensive two of midfield three.

He’s also got a burst of pace about him too, making him the ideal player to turn defence into attack in a single movement and for Huddersfield, he can chip in with the odd important goal and assist.

One of the Championship’s best young players last season, and a Premier League move looks as though it could materialise this summer as he enters into the final year of his Huddersfield contract.