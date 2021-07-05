Charlton Athletic goalkeeper Nathan Harvey has signed a new contract, as per his sports management company 4D Sports Group on Twitter (see tweet below).

BIG congratulations to our talented young goalkeeper @nathanharvey_1 who has signed a new contract with @CAFCofficial . Well done Nathan – the hard work continues💪 #keeper #charlton #cafc #addicks pic.twitter.com/yy9Rh9j5dG — 4D Sports Group (@4DSportsGroup) July 4, 2021

Charlton Athletic have tied down the young stopper to fresh terms.

Harvey, who is 18-years-old, is being tipped for a bright future at the Valley and is a regular for their Under-18s side.

The Addicks will now be hoping he can make the step up into the Under-23s side over the next year or so.

He signed his first professional contract last summer and has now been rewarded with a new one 12 months down the line.

Harvey started out in the academy at West Ham United before switching to Charlton in 2018 and the London-born ‘keeper is a name for the Addicks fans to keep an eye on.

Nigel Adkins likes to give young players a chance and has a number of youngsters training with the first-team squad for pre-season now.

His goalkeeping department is having a bit of a shake-up this summer following the departure of Ben Amos to Wigan Athletic.

Craig MacGillivray has been brought in as the club’s new number one from Portsmouth and might not be the only goalkeeper coming through the entrance door.

Charlton would ideally like to send out Ashley Maynard-Brewer to get some more first-team experience but more cover would be needed to make that happen.