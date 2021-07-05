Sheffield Wednesday players have recently been paid their outstanding wages by owner Dejphon Chansiri, who’s been facing criticism from fans and pundits alike throughout the past 12 months.

Sheffield Wednesday have become a crisis club under Chansiri. The Thai who eyed Premier LEague promotion upon his takeover at the start of 2015 but is now gearing his side up for League One following a disastrous 2019/20 season.

After some years of misspending and mismanagement, Sheffield Wednesday have found themselves in a perilous financial position – wages remained unpaid for much of the end of the season and were only fulfilled at the start of this month.

Chansiri paid up but the club remains under a transfer embargo. Fans have been berating Chansiri for some time and now The Sun’s Alan Nixon has joined the vitriol – he tweeted yesterday: