Sheffield United’s Luke Freeman is on the radar of Stoke City and AFC Bournemouth, according to journalist Darren Witcoop on Twitter (see tweet below).

Sheffield United have a decision to make on the future of the attacking midfielder this summer.

Freeman, who is 29-years-old, spent last season on loan at Nottingham Forest in the Championship.

He made 25 appearances for the Reds in all competitions and chipped in with a single goal.

Sheffield United signed him in 2019 from QPR as they geared up for life in the Premier League but he struggled to make an impact in his first season before they shipped him out on loan last term.

He still has a year left on his contract at Bramall Lane but Stoke and Bournemouth could look to tempt the Blades into cashing in him on 12 months before his deal expires.

Both the Potters and the Cherries are preparing for the upcoming Championship and could see Freeman as someone to bolster their attacking options.

Freeman had spells at Gillingham, Arsenal and Stevenage before joining Bristol City in 2014. He was a hit with the Robins and scored 10 goals in 121 games during his time at Ashton Gate, helping them gain promotion from League One in his first year.

QPR then came calling and he spent three years on the books with the London club before earning a Premier League move.

His future at Sheffield United is currently uncertain with Stoke and Bournemouth now linked.