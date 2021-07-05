West Brom manager Valerien Ismael has shared an update on Twitter as he begins his side’s preparation for the new 2021/22 season.

Ismael swapped Barnsley for West Brom last month and already, preparations are underway as he looks to guide his new Baggies side to an immediate return to the top flight.

The won promotion under Slaven Bilic last year but would eventually be relegated under Sam Allardyce. Meanwhile, Ismael guided his Barnsley side to an unexpected play-off finish, only to be knocked out by eventual finalists Swansea City.

Taking to Twitter yesterday, Ismael shared this message: