Derby County remain in limbo as they gear up for the 2021/22 season, but they now know that they’ll be playing in the Championship.

Derby County’s immediate future has been finalised – for the time being at least. The Rams will be playing in the Championship next season after a few days of uncertainty, with the English Football League deciding against appealing an independent decision to fine Derby County for accounting irregularities.

This whole time though, the club has been looking for a new owner. Current owner Mel Morris has been actively looking to sell the club for the past year or so, coming close on two occasions with Sheikh Khaled and then Erik Alonso.

Commenting on the prospect of a third potential buyer coming in for the club over the past 12 months, The Sun’s Alan Nixon explained that the EFL might now need to step in to help get any potential takeover across the line:

Any buyer would need to know a lot of things about the future … and that’s not easy just now. Efl need to help out here. https://t.co/wKAccSsIjt — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 4, 2021

Derby County need some stability. As it stands, they’re heading into the new season with barely a starting XI to their books and so Wayne Rooney’s task at hand is becoming more difficult by the day.

A takeover is a long process though – as Rams fans already know – and given the financial state of many clubs in the EFL, everything becomes a whole lot more complex.

A takeover needs to be the priority for Morris and co – Derby County can’t properly move on or start building for the future until all is finalised.