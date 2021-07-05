Sheffield Wednesday and Sunderland are among the clubs interested in St Johnstone defender Jamie McCart, according to a report by the Scottish Sun.

The centre-back is a wanted man this summer and could be on the move to the Football League.

McCart, who is 24-years-old, is also said to be on the radar of Barnsley and Nottingham Forest.

Hibernian are also keen to keep him in the Scottish Premiership and have had an opening bid in the region of £200,000 rejected.

McCart helped St Johnstone win the Scottish Cup and League Cup double last season but Callum Davidson’s side may well lose him this summer.

He moved to St Johnstone in January 2020 and has since made 58 appearances in all competitions.

The defender started his career at Celtic and rose up through the academy of the Glasgow giants before playing once for their first-team as a youngster against Motherwell in 2016.

He was a key player for the Hoops at youth levels and also had loan spells away from Celtic Park at Inverness Caledonian Thistle, St Mirren and Alloa Athletic to gain experience.

McCart then left Celtic on a permanent basis and returned to Inverness for a couple of years before joining St Johnstone.

Both Sheffield Wednesday and Sunderland are in the hunt for some signings as they look to go for promotion from League One next season and could battle it out for this target.