Scunthorpe United have brought in Harry Bunn on trial, as per BBC Humberside Sport on Twitter (see tweet below).

We understand @SUFCOfficial expect to complete the signing of former Kilmarnock right-back Ross Millen tomorrow. Meanwhile, sources have confirmed former Man City youth winger Harry Bunn is on-trial with the Iron. The 28-year old is the son of ex #hcafc striker, Frankie Bunn. pic.twitter.com/JbPbK8MU29 — BBC Humberside Sport (@HumbersideSport) July 4, 2021

Scunthorpe United are casting an eye over the winger in pre-season.

Bunn, who is 28-years-old, is a free agent and will be hoping to earn a contract with the League Two side.

The Oldham-born attacker spent last season in the National League North with York City.

Read: Player released by Scunthorpe United finds new home

Bunn started his career at Manchester City and rose up through the youth ranks there.

He never made a senior appearance for the now Premier League champions but did spent plenty of time out on loan.

The wide man had stints away with Rochdale, Preston North End, Oldham Athletic, Crewe Alexandra and Sheffield United.

Huddersfield Town then signed him on a permanent basis from City in January 2014 and he went on to become a regular for the Terriers.

Bunn spent three-and-a-half years with the Yorkshire side in the Championship and scored 17 goals in 95 games.

He hasn’t quite managed to live up to performances he had with Huddersfield since leaving them in 2017 and has since played for Bury, Southend United, Kilmarnock and York.

Read: Scunthorpe United set sights on right-back

Scunthorpe could now throw him a Football League lifeline though and will take a look at him in training.

They have so far managed to sign midfielder Alex Kenyon from Morecambe this summer but are in the hunt for more acquisitions.