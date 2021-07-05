West Brom are ‘readying a bid’ for Chelsea’s Trevor Chalobah, as per Football Insider.

Chalobah, 22, looks set to leave Chelsea this summer. The Englishman has spent the last three seasons out on loan with the likes of Ipswich Town, Huddersfield Town and last time out, Lorient.

Now though, Football Insider report that the defender looks set to leave Stamford Bridge on a permanent deal this summer, and that Valerien Ismael’s West Brom are keen on a move.

He still has two years left on his current contract with the European champions but Football Insider report that he’s unlikely to see out those remaining two years, though no price tag has been mentioned.