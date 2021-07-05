Doncaster Rovers have taken Emyr Huws on trial, as per a report by the Doncaster Free Press.

Doncaster Rovers are casting an eye over the midfielder in pre-season.

Huws, who is 27-years-old, is a free agent after being released by Ipswich Town at the end of last season.

The Wales is hoping to impress Donny over the next few weeks and potentially earn himself a contract.

Read: Doncaster Rovers-linked winger joins fellow League One side

Huws has spent the past four years on the books at Ipswich and made a total of 55 appearances for the League One side in all competitions.

He started his career at Manchester City and played once for their first-team before loan spells away at Northampton Town and Birmingham City.

Wigan Athletic came calling in 2014 and he spent two years on the books with the Latics in the Championship.

Huws played 16 times for the North West side before they loaned him out to Huddersfield Town.

Cardiff City then moved in to sign him on a permanent basis in 2016 but his time with the Bluebirds was short-lived as Ipswich swooped in after six months.

Read: Door opens for Ipswich Town to move in for League One midfielder

Huws is an experienced player in the Football League and there is no doubt he has quality at League One level.

He has been unfortunate with injuries in his career and will be looking to impress Doncaster on trial.