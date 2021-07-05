Hibernian striker Kevin Nisbet is attracting serious interest from Europe, with Spartak Moscow and Krasnodar reportedly keen on the striker.

Nisbet, 24, has just capped another prolific season with Hibs. The Scot netted 14 goals in the Scottish Premiership last season and has since become a target of several clubs.

Birmingham City are long-term admirers of the striker having had a bid rejected back in January, though reports have since suggested that the club aren’t pursuing a deal anymore.

Meanwhile, both Sunderland and Celtic have also been linked, with the Black Cats having also shown an interest in the last winter transfer window.

Now though, reports coming out of Russia claim that both Spartak Moscow and Krasnodar are showing a strong interest in the striker, with interest from England lingering too.

Speaking on his future, Nisbet’s agent said (quoted by Edinburgh Live):

“Krasnodar is really interested in Kevin. They first got in touch a few months ago, and since then we have been in touch.

“He also likes Spartak Moscow. They got in touch, we talked.”