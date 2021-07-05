Swansea City’s interest in Jimmy Dunne is still ‘live’, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

It’s a live one … no fee agreed with Burnley all the same. https://t.co/NKnfLXMbUO — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 4, 2021

Swansea City are in the hunt for a centre-back and have identified him as a possible addition this summer.

Dunne, who is 23-years-old, is now a free agent with his contract at Burnley expiring at the start of the month.

Preston North End have been linked with him as well, as per a report by The Athletic.

Dunne will be weighing up his options right now and will be wanting more game time after struggling for opportunities at Burnley in the Premier League.

He has made just seven appearances for the Clarets’ first-team.

The ex-Republic of Ireland youth international started out at Manchester United before leaving for Turf Moor as a youngster in 2016.

He has since been loaned out to the likes of Barrow, Accrington Stanley, Hearts, Sunderland and Fleetwood Town to get experience under his belt.

Swansea City are preparing for another season in the Championship and will be looking to bounce back from their Play-Off disappointment against Brentford in May.

Dunne has played plenty of games out on loan from Burnley and would be a shrewd addition to Swansea’s ranks.

Preston have been linked but have already brought in defender Liam Lindsay from Stoke on a permanent basis which could suggest they have moved on from this target.