Doncaster Rovers have taken former Manchester United player Aidan Barlow on trial, as per a report by the Doncaster Free Press.

Doncaster Rovers are casting an eye over the free agent in pre-season.

Barlow, who is 21-years-old, was released by Manchester United last summer and has been without a club since then.

He spent time with Ipswich Town last season, as per a report by TWTD, as well as Stoke City Under-23s.

Barlow is from Salford and joined Manchester United at the age of six before rising up through their prestigious academy.

The ex-England youth international was a key player for the Red Devils at youth levels but never quite made the step up into the first-team.

Instead, he was shipped out on loan to Norway to Tromso in 2019 and made seven appearances for the Eliteserien side to get some experience under his belt.

Barlow went back to Old Trafford after his Scandinavian adventure but parted company with the North West giants last summer.

He has been a free agent since then and brief stints at Ipswich and Stoke haven’t ended in any contract offers.

However, Barlow will now be eager to impress Doncaster and earn a deal with Richie Wellens’ side as they prepare for next season in League One.